Pooja Hegde’s cake-cutting goes wrong; as she wraps ‘Suriya 44’ song shoot

Actor Pooja Hegde has been rather selective with her projects for a while now where after having appeared in Cirkus in 2022, she only appeared in one film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. And now it has been another year and a half and the only release she has lined up ahead is Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor which is set for release in October 2024.

For someone who works in multilingual films and stars in an array of films every year, this seems to be a conscious choice.

But that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have films lined up ahead in abundance and one of them is alongside Suriya in the tentatively titled Suriya 44.

In fact, the actor was recently in Andaman Islands, where they were supposed to shoot for two songs, where she had a great time as well. Hegde initially posted about the picturesque locations of Andaman and upon having completed the shoot, they had quite a different way of cake-cutting than usual.

The hotel she was staying in extended their gratitude to her and did a special gesture of offering a cake telling her thank you for staying at their hotel.

Hegde and her team acknowledged the gesture but a simple cake-cutting turned out to be a fun affair, as she did not anticipate the kind of cake it was-

The cake wasn’t your usual cake and instead was a hard chocolate with a hollow centre which she didn’t anticipate. Hence, while cutting the cake, her knife was stuck in the cake and then it broke into pieces. This had her and the team laughing constantly. So, while it wasn’t entirely an instance of cake-cutting gone wrong but it sorta did go wrong still resulting in some laughs.