Poonam Dhillon just confirmed Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding; says she received a ‘lovely invitation’

The past few days have been all about actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal getting married. What began as a mere rumor about the couple getting married on June 23 then saw multiple developments which included Shatrughan Sinha insinuating it even further and then an audio invite in the style of a magazine being circulated since then.

And now it seems like it is sealed indeed where veteran Poonam Dhillon went on to talk about it and confirmed that she has received an invitation.

Dhillon, talking to Instant Bollywood said that she wished Sonakshi all the very best and mentioned that Sonakshi had sent a lovely invitation. She added that she had known Sonakshi since she was a little girl and had seen her entire journey. She also prayed to God for Sonakshi’s happiness, describing her as a lovely, warm, and very loving girl; and further wished Sonakshi all the joy and happiness.

She then looked at the camera and said with a smile, “Please keep her happy, Zaheer. She is a lovely girl. She is precious for all of us.”

The couple, as it stands, is set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 23.

On the workfront, Sinha was last seen in Netflix’s Heeramandi and a cameo in the film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She now has Kakuda and Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness lined up ahead.