Pratik faces the biggest challenge of his life playing Mahatma Gandhi in a webseries being produced by Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta.

Pratik Gandhi was seen last month in his most frivolous and slapstick avatar in Malgoan Express. He graduates into something more substantial and relevant and yes,engaging too, in Do Aur Do Pyar this month.

Do Aur Do Pyar is a scintillating absolutely adorable rom-com from Applause Entertainment whose Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was a gamechanger for Pratik.

Speaking of his infinitely rewarding association with Applause Entertainment Pratik says, “Scam 1992 was surely a turning point in my career. I try to convert high expectations into excitement and inspiration for myself rather than pressure. Scam changed my life!”

Pratik sees Scam, Do Aur Do Pyar and Gandhi as the turning points in his career. “Gandhi is the biggest project of my career till now and Do Aur Do Pyaar is my first romcom in mainstream.All of them hold a special place in my heart. I am always excited to partner with a visionary like Sameer Nair and his efficient team at Applause Entertainment.”