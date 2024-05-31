Priyanka Chopra Jonas says, “it begins…”; as she starts shooting for ‘The Bluff’

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been nothing short of a trailblazer as she continues to dabble through multiple facets and shines in all of them. The actress has had a hectic one year where she starred in the mega show, Citadel last year, she executive produced To Kill a Tiger, and produced Women Of My Billion, and was also the narrator of another documentary titled, Tiger.

But considering it has been over a year since she starred in any acting assignment, a fresh update was set and rolling for the fans out there a while ago. Chopra Jonas shared an exciting update about how she has begun shooting for one of her more-awaited projects titled, The Bluff.

In the image she posted on her story was the script of the project, which she captioned, ‘it begins…’ and what was notable about it is that it also showed Chopra Jonas’ name in the project, ‘ERCELL.’

For the uninitiated, Frank E Flowers directs the Bluff, and the project tells the journey of a retired female pirate. This joint venture between Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO, spearheaded by Anthony and Joe Russo, features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in prominent roles.

Apart from The Bluff, Chopra Jonas also has another mega film in her kitty in the form of Heads of State, where she co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena, while the second season of Citadel might be rolling soon too.