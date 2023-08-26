Movies | News

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' breaks records globally, crosses 300 crores in India

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 16:00:44
In a cinematic spectacle that’s leaving audiences awestruck, Rajinikanth’s latest blockbuster, ‘Jailer,’ is smashing records at cinemas worldwide. Just 16 days since its release, the film is poised to cross the remarkable ₹600 crore mark in global box office earnings, solidifying its place as an unstoppable force in the world of entertainment.

Directed by the talented Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ casts the iconic Rajinikanth in the role of retired police officer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. While originally a Tamil production, the film’s universal appeal led to its dubbing in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu, opening doors to a wider audience base. ‘Jailer’ hit theaters on August 10 and has been captivating viewers ever since.

On home turf, ‘Jailer’ has been nothing short of a sensation. It kicked off its journey with a bang, collecting an impressive ₹48.35 crore nett on its opening day. In just its first week, the film soared to a breathtaking ₹235.85 crore in earnings. Week two saw ‘Jailer’ continuing its winning streak, adding an additional ₹62.95 crore to its already impressive haul, as mentioned in a report by Hindustan Times.

The latest update in this blockbuster’s journey is equally astounding. On its third Friday in theaters, ‘Jailer’ pulled in an estimated ₹2.5 crore nett in India across all languages. This impressive feat catapulted the Rajinikanth-starrer into the exclusive ₹300 crore club in India, with a cumulative total of ₹301.3 crore nett.

The phenomenal success of ‘Jailer’ is a testament to Rajinikanth’s enduring popularity and the film’s gripping storyline. Its universal appeal transcends borders, captivating audiences worldwide. As ‘Jailer’ continues its phenomenal run, it sets new benchmarks in the world of cinema, making it a must-watch for movie enthusiasts everywhere. The film’s legacy in the world of Indian cinema is one that will be remembered for years to come.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

