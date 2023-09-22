Rajkummar Rao On 6 Years Of Newton

Newton Kumar is exactly that idealist from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film grappling with the political irony of a country where a majority is too poor and illiterate to vote. Rajkummar’s Newton is the guy who will shine if not outshine the competition by the strength of his convictions.

In Amit Masurkar’s Newton which was released on 22 September, 2017, Rajkummar Rao excels as the punctilious electoral babu trying so hard to do the right thing he finally ends up on the wrong end of the firing line. From that nervous blinking of the eye that Rao has assumed for his character to his simmering righteous indignation expressed in welters of idealism, the actor excels in a role so devoid of high points it feels like life.

In Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Satyakam, a film that echoes in unexpected ways in Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, when Dharmendra the obstinate idealist, is asked why he stood first class second in his exams he replies, “Because the student who stood first was better than me.”

Newton Kumar is exactly that idealist from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film grappling with the political irony of a country where a majority is too poor and illiterate to vote.Rajkummar’s Newton is the guy who will shine if not outshine the competition by the strength of his convictions.

This was one more triumphant performance for Rao who has made a habit of conferring a brilliant narrative to every character he plays. Really, it’s become a force of habit for this actor.

Looking back at Newton Rajkummar Rao says, “When I look back at the incredible journey of Newton and see how it still resonates with audiences today, it’s a deeply humbling experience and motivates me to play more critically acclaimed roles. It reminds me that meaningful storytelling has the power to connect across time and place, and I’m incredibly proud to have been a part of it.”

In this film, Rajkummar Rao takes on the role of a government clerk named Nutan Kumar, who is determined to conduct a fair and free election. Rajkummar brought this character to life with his impeccable acting skills. His portrayal of Newton earned him widespread acclaim and several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Following his power-packed performance in Guns and Gulaabs, Rajkummar Rao is now gearing up for a diverse output of projects including Stree 2, Sri, and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi .