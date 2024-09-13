Rajkummar Rao on the humongous success of ‘Stree 2’ – “Nothing has changed for me”

The humongous success of Stree 2 has only led to more and more people taking notice of Rajkummar Rao, who is in the kind of a purple patch that actors years to be in, and he has no time to spare as he already has his next release rolling in the form of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri.

At the recently held trailer launch of the film, Rao was asked about the response to Stree 2 and if things have changed for him post the release.

Rajkummar said, “We are obviously incredibly happy with the kind of business that Stree 2 has done and is continuously doing as well. But when it comes to what changes has that brought in, I would say it is only the immense love that I get from the audience – be it in real life or on social media. Such a big number means that many people have gone and seen the film.”

He added, “What has especially made me even more emotional about the entire thing is people telling me that the win of Stree 2 feels like a personal win. They have said things like how you and the film have won but to us, it feels like we have won, which I think is hugely overwhelming, and I feel so blessed to know that.”

He further added, “And nothing apart from that has changed for me. The day it happened, I was next day at work shooting for Maalik. I was an actor earlier and I am an actor today as well. Nothing changes in that. A film might earn 500 or 5000 or even 100 crores, it doesn’t change the love I have for acting and continuing to do it more. Every film has its fate and will perform the way it does. I am here to work and will keep working.”