Rajkummar Rao reveals title of his next, ‘Maalik’; to be seen in a gangster-thriller for the first time

The man on a roll currently is none other than, actor Rajkummar Rao. Basking in the immense success of Stree 2 which is all set to cross the 500 cr club at the soonest, there is more exciting stuff lined up for Rao ahead.

It was only yesterday when a teaser poster of the big project was put out and showed Rao’s back turned to the camera while also exhibiting immense swagger and a machine gun in his hand, as he stood on a police jeep. And now, the face is revealed and so is the title of his mega film.

Continuing their tradition of offering audiences a fresh and diverse array of films, Tips Films and Northern Lights Films are now set to present Rajkummar Rao in a gripping and intense new project. Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani announce their upcoming film Maalik, featuring Rajkummar Rao in a never-before-seen avatar.

It is Rao’s birthday and it couldn’t have been a better occasion to reveal an eye-catching fierce new poster on his social media. This will be the first time Raj Kummar Rao will be seen playing the role of a gangster in an action/thriller. The title of the film, as aptly put it called ‘Maalik’

Pulkit, known for his recent work in thrillers and dramas, will take the director’s chair for this intriguing story. The film shoot is now in progress, with an extensive schedule planned across various locations in India.

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.