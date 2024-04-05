Movies | News

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film features a talented ensemble cast of Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar, while Rajkummar Rao plays the leading man.

T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films unveiled the first look of ‘Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne,’ an extraordinary journey of determination, resilience, and triumph starring Rajkummar Rao. The first look is a captivating glimpse with Rajkummar’s remarkable portrayal of the indomitable spirit of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his own path to success despite facing visual impairment.

In a powerful moment captured in the first look motion poster of the film, Rajkummar as Srikanth can be seen crossing the finish line of a race, as a testament to his unwavering courage and perseverance. The motion poster also gives a glimpse of the music of the evergreen song ‘Papa Kehte Hain.’

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th May 2024.

Rajkummar returns to the theaters after his last appearance in the film, Bheed that released in March 2023. The actor did play one of the leads in Netflix’s series, Guns & Gulaabs. Apart from Srikanth arriving next month, Rajkummar has a stacked line-up of films ahead in the form of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi co-starring Janhvi Kapoor; Stree 2, where he reprises his role as Vicky Parashar alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana and returning stree – Shraddha Kapoor, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, where he co-stars current sensation, Tripti Dimri, which will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.