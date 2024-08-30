Rajkummar Rao to be showed in a never-seen-before avatar; title to be revealed tomorrow

The mammoth success of Stree 2 has only made things better and better for actor Rajkummar Rao. The actor has gone from strength to strength to prove his mettle as an actor and bie has an incredible year to look at that accentuates and cements his position as a top star as well.

After the success of Stree 2, Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films are coming together to present Rajkummar Rao in a completely new avatar.

A striking poster with an intriguing tagline was released by the makers building up to the big reveal earlier today.

The title of the film will be announced tomorrow, on Rajkummar Rao’s birthday making it an extra special year for him-

The poster showed him with his back turned to the camera as he stands on the top of what seems to be the top of a police jeep. What’s stand out from the image is Rao holding a machine gun. The poster also read in Hindi, ‘paida nahi hue toh kya, ban toh sakte Hai’. Rao is seen wearing a seemingly white kurta and pants, he looks at something.

This definitely looks like something Rao has never done before and attempted showcasing him in an avatar like never before – mostly for showing him in an action-packed role.

Rao also has the film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video set for release later this year.