Rajkummar Rao turns cheerleader for wife, Patralekhaa as ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ gets released

One of Netflix’s most ambitious projects sporting an alluring starcast like no other, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack finally released yesterday, and even before the numbers of how the show has done for the streamer come in, the love is pouring in from within the industry and otherwise.

And playing an important role in the show is none other than actor Patralekhaa, who performed the role of one of the air-hostesses being stranded in the hijacked flight. Garnering love and acclaim for the same, the one person who did not cease to offer his love and turned a cheerleader for her – is none other than husband and actor, Rajkummar Rao. The man went on to share a snapshot of Netflix and posted how the show is doing so well and even has Patralekhaa’s image from the show at the poster. Posting the same Rao captioned it saying, ‘@patralekhaa so proud of you. Phenomenal performance. Do watch this brilliant series only on Netflix #IC814’-

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack stars an extremely alluring ensemble cast including legends like Arvind Swamy, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa among many others apart from younger talents like Vijay Varma, Additi Gupta, Patralekhaa, Pooja Gor and a lot more too. The show is created and directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Patralekhaa has had a busy year already having also starred in Wild Wild Punjab, while she also has Phule and Gulkanda Tales in the pipeline among others.