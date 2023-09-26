Rakshit Shetty Reveals Surprising Details On Being In Touch With Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is a heartthrob South diva whose love life is often discussed on social media. And now her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty makes a surprising revelation about his relationship with the Mission Majnu actress after the duo called off their engagement.

In a conversation with a YouTuber during the promotions of Rakshit Shetty’s recent release, Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A, he was asked if he is still in touch with the actress. Replying to that, he revealed that he is still in touch with Rashmika and praised the actress for her big achievements, and he knows that she has the will to do better every time.

Rakshit said, “Yes, Rashmika and I are still in touch. She had a big dream in the world of cinema. Accordingly, she is moving towards that dream. She has the will to achieve the task she set out to do. We should pat her on the back for her achievement.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty were engaged in 2017, but it was reported that the Animal actress called off the wedding. However, the actress on the work front made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and later featured in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. And now she will appear in Anima along with Ranbir Kapoor.

