Movies | News

Rakshit Shetty Reveals Surprising Details On Being In Touch With Rashmika Mandanna

Rakshit Shetty is the ex-fiance of National Crush Of The Nation Rashmika Mandanna. In a recent interview, he reveals surprising details about being in touch with her.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Sep,2023 21:36:00
Rakshit Shetty Reveals Surprising Details On Being In Touch With Rashmika Mandanna 855744

Rashmika Mandanna is a heartthrob South diva whose love life is often discussed on social media. And now her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty makes a surprising revelation about his relationship with the Mission Majnu actress after the duo called off their engagement.

In a conversation with a YouTuber during the promotions of Rakshit Shetty’s recent release, Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A, he was asked if he is still in touch with the actress. Replying to that, he revealed that he is still in touch with Rashmika and praised the actress for her big achievements, and he knows that she has the will to do better every time.

Rakshit said, “Yes, Rashmika and I are still in touch. She had a big dream in the world of cinema. Accordingly, she is moving towards that dream. She has the will to achieve the task she set out to do. We should pat her on the back for her achievement.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty were engaged in 2017, but it was reported that the Animal actress called off the wedding. However, the actress on the work front made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and later featured in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. And now she will appear in Anima along with Ranbir Kapoor.

What is your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855121
[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs
Sass up your sarees! Take note of Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia’s blouse sleeve designs 854929
Sass up your sarees! Take note of Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia’s blouse sleeve designs
Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran 853037
Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran
Engagement gowns for big days: Cues from Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia 854326
Engagement gowns for big days: Cues from Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854121
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia
The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi 853763
The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi

Latest Stories

Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos 855630
Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos
KGF 2 Actress Srinidhi Shetty Shares Throwback Mirror Selfies Flaunting Quirkiness 855725
KGF 2 Actress Srinidhi Shetty Shares Throwback Mirror Selfies Flaunting Quirkiness
Kajal Aggarwal Is Desi In Chikankari Anarkali Suit Set With Necklace Set 855622
Kajal Aggarwal Is Desi In Chikankari Anarkali Suit Set With Necklace Set
Netizens demand RSVP Movies to change the title of Tejas to URI 2 855717
Netizens demand RSVP Movies to change the title of Tejas to URI 2
Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace 855615
Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace
[Exclusive] Elvish Yadav ne apne dam par nai jeeta Bigg Boss OTT: Roadies contestant Thara Bhai Jogindar 855697
[Exclusive] Elvish Yadav ne apne dam par nahi jeeta Bigg Boss OTT: Roadies contestant Thara Bhai Jogindar
Read Latest News