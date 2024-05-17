‘Ramayana’s extended shoot won’t delay ‘Love And War’; Ranbir Kapoor to work on them simultaneously

The last few days have been all about Ramayana – the magnum opus project that is being planned on a gigantic scale with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Rocking Star Yash playing Rama, Sita and Ravana respectively.

Apart from leaked images, assumptions about the film’s planning and even reports about the humongous budget. reports haven’t stopped coming in. And on that note, a while ago, there were reports that due to the unforeseen elongated schedule of Ramayana, another mega project with Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War might face a delay.

However, a report in News18 went on to reveal that this won’t be the case, and everything about Love and War is going as per plans. Ramayana’s shoot will indeed run longer but it won’t impact the schedule for Love and War, where Kapoor will keep shooting for Ramayana and begin his prep work for Love and War simultaneously.

As was planned, the film will go on floors in November this year. As Bhatt will also be busy filming YRF’s spy universe film with Sharvari Wagh, Kapoor will get into the plans for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film as that might be the period, when the shoot for Ramayana might be reaching its conclusion.

The set for Love and War is yet to be constructed but it will happen soon whereas it is Bhansali, elaborate dance sequences and sets are a given. When it comes to an update about Vicky Kaushal joining in – that remains a question.

Ramayana’s working title is also revealed to be ‘God Power’, where apart from these two films, Kapoor also has Animal Park with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which will roll once Vanga completes Spirit.