Rasha Thadani In, Ananya Panday Out of PPAW2? Duo ignore each other at an event

The sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh is reportedly in development, with Kartik Aaryan set to reprise his role. However, discussions around the female lead have gained momentum, as reports suggest Rasha Thadani might be replacing Ananya Panday in the upcoming film.

The casting speculation gained further traction after a recent event in Mumbai, where both Ananya and Rasha were present. A video from the gathering has caught attention, not for a conversation between the two but for the lack of one. Ananya, dressed in a black outfit, was seen interacting with several people but appeared to avoid Rasha, leading to online chatter about possible tension between them.

Social media users quickly picked up on the moment, with various opinions emerging. Some suggested that Ananya’s body language hinted at discomfort, while others pointed out that casting changes in the industry often lead to such speculation. A few even recalled past instances where Ananya had been questioned about her rapport with fellow actors.

While no official announcement has been made regarding the film’s cast, earlier reports linked South actress Sreeleela to the project. However, Rasha now seems to be the likely choice. If confirmed, this would mark a major Bollywood debut for her.

For now, the production team has remained silent on the developments. Until an official confirmation arrives, conversations surrounding the film’s casting and the rumored interaction at the Mumbai event continue to fuel curiosity.