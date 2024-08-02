Rashmika Mandanna reacts to rumored beau, Vijay Deverakonda’s intense look in new film

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has had a hit-and-miss with his films lately and there has been a dire need for the actor to reinvent himself and present himself to the masses. The failure of A Family Star and his Hindi debut in the form of Liger among other films have perhaps had Deverakonda re-examine his film choices.

And it seems like that is definitely happening as he went on to release the poster of his upcoming film, tentatively titled, VD12.

Deverakonda can be seen bruised and battered as he is shouting in angst while rain pours down on him. The image definitely got everyone excited and one of the first ones to comment was his rumored girlfriend and actor, Rashmika Mandanna. The Animal actor couldn’t hold her excitement as she was blown away by the look and commented with two emojis that represent ‘bow down’ and ‘fire’-

Deverakonda’s look finally does seem like he is venturing into a territory like he never had before.

Deverakonda and Mandanna have been rumored to be dating for the longest time since they first worked on Geetha Govindam and then again in Dear Comrade.

VD12 also stars Mandanna alongside him thus marking a hat-trick of films for them. Both the actors have an array of films lined up ahead which include JanaGanaMana and VD14 for Deverakonda; and a huge list for Mandanna which includes RT4GM, Kubera, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Chhava and Sikander among many others.