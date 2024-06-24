Rashmika Mandanna says, she didn’t know ‘she had it in her’ as she wishes Rahul Ravindran

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has managed to witness a stellar career down south, and while she is doing well with one film after another, if there is one project that she is really waiting for everyone to see, it is the film, The Girlfriend.

The movie that stars Mandanna in the titular role and has her at the helm of things is something that she is looking forward to the most. And it also seems that she has managed to strike a great bond with the director of the film, Rahul Ravindran.

Back in April when it was Mandanna’s birthday, the director man penned a special note for her and now, today as Ravindran celebrates his birthday, Mandanna wished him and in the most adorable ways.

Posting a candid image of herself and the director as well, as she wrote, “Rahulaaaaaaa..izzzz yoooo burrrdaaaayyyyy!!! How happy and proud of you I am.. You deserve all the love and happiness, you deserve EVERYTHING!!you sir have opened a door for me in my craft that I didn’t realise I had it in me..this world is a better place to live in with you in it..THANK YOU.”-

About the film, it is helmed by director Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banners Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

The Girlfriend is touted to be a solo-led thriller by Rashmika. Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.