Vijay Deverakonda Confirms Dating Status; Family Spotted With Rashmika Mandanna At Pushpa 2 Screening

The long-speculated relationship between Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda seems to have taken another step toward confirmation. While neither has officially acknowledged their romance, Vijay’s recent statement about his relationship status and his family’s presence with Rashmika at a special screening of Pushpa 2 have fueled the buzz.

On Friday, Rashmika, who has been receiving praises for her stellar performance in Pushpa 2, attended a screening at Hyderabad’s AMB Mall. Adding to the excitement, she was accompanied by Vijay Deverakonda’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, and his brother, Anand Deverakonda. Pictures from the event, showing Rashmika in the company of Vijay’s family, quickly went viral, leaving fans speculating about their growing closeness.

In Pushpa 2, Rashmika reprises her role as Srivalli, the wife of Allu Arjun’s titular character. The sequel has already created a storm, with her performance earning praise from fans and critics alike.

The speculation about Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship has been ongoing for years, with fans piecing together clues from their social media posts, joint vacations, and public appearances. However, Vijay’s recent candid admission during a press interaction has turned heads. When asked about his relationship status, he remarked with a smile, “How can I be single at 35? Of course, I am dating! Do you think I can be single at this point?” While he refrained from naming his partner, his honest response delighted fans, many of whom have long rooted for the Rashmika-Vijay pairing.

The duo first sparked rumors after starring together in Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade, showcasing electric on-screen chemistry. Their camaraderie off-screen has only fueled speculation.

While neither Rashmika nor Vijay has directly addressed the latest developments, the actor’s statement and his family’s visible bond with Rashmika at the Pushpa 2 screening seem to speak volumes. Fans, meanwhile, eagerly await an official confirmation from the stars.

For now, the Tollywood power duo continues to keep their audience guessing, with both their personal lives and professional achievements making headlines.