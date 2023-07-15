Rashmika Mandanna walks out of Nithiin-Venky Kudumula project; Sreeleela eyed as replacement [Reports]

The much-anticipated second collaboration between the Bheeshma trio – Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Venky Kudumula – seems to have hit a roadblock. Recent reports, as per 123 Telugu suggest that Rashmika Mandanna has decided to step away from the project, citing scheduling conflicts as the reason behind her departure. Despite her best efforts to accommodate the dates, it seems that Rashmika had no choice but to withdraw from the film.

In an interesting turn of events, the filmmakers have reportedly approached rising star Sreeleela to fill the void left by Rashmika’s departure. Although no official announcement has been made yet, it is believed that Sreeleela has shown a positive inclination towards joining the project, although formalities are yet to be finalized.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which had its formal launch earlier this year, is being produced by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. As of now, the production house has not commented on the ongoing buzz surrounding the cast change, leaving fans and industry insiders eagerly awaiting further updates.

For the unversed, Rashmika was last seen in the movie Good Bye, where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The film earned immense love from the netizens.

As the situation continues to unfold, the fate of the Nithiin-Venky Kudumula collaboration hangs in the balance, and it remains to be seen how this unexpected casting change will shape the course of the film.