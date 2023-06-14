Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, check out

Rhea Chakraborty is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva has been quite active on social media platforms in her entire career till date and well, that’s why, with every passing year, she keeps getting more popular every now and then. In the year 2020 when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, it was quite a difficult year indeed for Rhea Chakraborty as she had to deal with a lot of media trial. Amidst all this, she maintained silence on social media platforms for the longest time.

Check out what Rhea Chakraborty posted on her Instagram on the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary today:

Just like other times, this time too, Rhea Chakraborty didn’t shy away from showing her fondness and affection for late Sushant on the occasion of his death anniversary. Today, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she’s seen sharing an unseen moment with late Sushant Singh Rajput. Well, do you all want to check it out? See here below –

Seeing the same, netizens are certainly extremely emotional and are remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary once again. Our sincere condolences to his family and well, here’s hoping that they get the strength to bear with this loss. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com