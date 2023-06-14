ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, check out

Rhea Chakraborty who's had to deal with quote a lot of controversy due to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has shared an unseen video of herself with Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of his death anniversary. Read this article for more updates

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Jun,2023 15:26:43
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, check out

Rhea Chakraborty is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva has been quite active on social media platforms in her entire career till date and well, that’s why, with every passing year, she keeps getting more popular every now and then. In the year 2020 when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, it was quite a difficult year indeed for Rhea Chakraborty as she had to deal with a lot of media trial. Amidst all this, she maintained silence on social media platforms for the longest time.

Check out what Rhea Chakraborty posted on her Instagram on the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary today:

Just like other times, this time too, Rhea Chakraborty didn’t shy away from showing her fondness and affection for late Sushant on the occasion of his death anniversary. Today, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she’s seen sharing an unseen moment with late Sushant Singh Rajput. Well, do you all want to check it out? See here below –

Seeing the same, netizens are certainly extremely emotional and are remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary once again. Our sincere condolences to his family and well, here’s hoping that they get the strength to bear with this loss. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rhenewed: Rhea Chakraborty shares a photo dump of “happy things”
Rhenewed: Rhea Chakraborty shares a photo dump of “happy things”
Roadies gang leader Rhea Chakraborty says, “Aapko kya laga, mein darr jaungi…”
Roadies gang leader Rhea Chakraborty says, “Aapko kya laga, mein darr jaungi…”
Prince Narula allegedly threatens Rhea on Roadies set
Prince Narula allegedly threatens Rhea on Roadies set
Roadies gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refuse to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty, here’s why
Roadies gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refuse to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty, here’s why
REVEALED! Rhea Chakraborty joins MTV Roadies Season 19 as a Gang Leader!
REVEALED! Rhea Chakraborty joins MTV Roadies Season 19 as a Gang Leader!
Watch: Rhea Chakraborty’s workout swag in pink top and joggers is delightful
Watch: Rhea Chakraborty’s workout swag in pink top and joggers is delightful
Latest Stories
Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Junooniyatt spoiler: Devastated Elahi remembers Jahaan on her first night
Junooniyatt spoiler: Devastated Elahi remembers Jahaan on her first night
OMG: Kapil Sharma’s co-star Tirthanand Rao drinks poison, attempts suicide during FB Live
OMG: Kapil Sharma’s co-star Tirthanand Rao drinks poison, attempts suicide during FB Live
Maitree spoiler: Kamna vows to separate Harsh and Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Kamna vows to separate Harsh and Maitree
I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles
I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles
Read Latest News