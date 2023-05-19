RIP: Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana passes away

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana are currently dealing with a bit of a personal loss as their father reportedly passed away. We pray for his soul. Read for details about this update

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented and appreciated, versatile actors and performing artistes that we have had in the Indian entertainment industry. The man has been on top of his game right from the very beginning of his career and well, that’s why, he’s achieved quite a lot in his professional career and how. Whenever Ayushmann Khurrana has done well in the entertainment space and has come out with flying colours courtesy good and interesting projects, it has indeed been a fascinating and wonderful experience for the fans and admirers. While more often than not, we hear good updates from the ‘Vicky Donor’ star, this time, we get an update from his end that’s truly breaking everyone’s heart.

Read more details about Ayushmann Khurrana’s father’s tragic demise:

As per the latest media reports in India Today, Ayushmann Khurrana’s father and famous astrologer P Khurrana is unfortunately no more. He was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Punjab two days ago where he breathed his last. He is survived by his wife and two sons in the form of Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. He reportedly passed away this morning at 10.30AM in Mohali.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. May the entire family get the strength to bear with this loss. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com