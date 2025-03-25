Riteish Deshmukh goes at loggerheads with Ajay Devgn in ‘Raid 2’; look revealed

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has officially become part of the highly anticipated film Raid 2. He will portray the role of a politician in the sequel, marking his entry into the franchise.

On Tuesday, his first look from the film was unveiled by Ajay Devgn. The poster shows Deshmukh in a kurta and jacket, raising his hand amidst a gathering. His character appears to be an influential figure with a strong presence.

Ajay Devgn shared the poster on Instagram, introducing Deshmukh’s character with a caption hinting at his powerful role. Deshmukh also posted the image on his social media, generating excitement among audiences. Fans expressed their enthusiasm in the comments, looking forward to seeing him in a new avatar.

Along with Deshmukh’s first look, the makers also announced the release date of Raid 2. The film is set to hit theaters on May 1.

A new promotional poster featuring Ajay Devgn’s character, IRS officer Amay Patnaik, was also released. The background of the image includes stacks of documents arranged in tricolor shades, symbolizing financial investigations. Devgn’s caption indicated that the film will follow Patnaik as he embarks on another high-profile case.

The storyline remains undisclosed, but it is expected to center around an intense tax raid, similar to the first installment. The sequel has been filmed in multiple locations, including Delhi and Lucknow.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 will feature Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The original Raid, released in 2018, was based on a real-life income tax operation carried out in the 1980s.