Rocky Aur Rani From Today On Prime Video

Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of the season’s biggest family blockbuster film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a Dharma Production film directed by Karan Johar.

The romantic-comedy family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and Namit Das in pivotal roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will exclusively stream on Prime Video today, 22 September.

Speaking on the streaming of his most beloved film, Karan Johar says, “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed with the stupendous response and love bestowed upon Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It has been a heartwarming experience, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team’s efforts in bringing this beautiful story to life.”

Says Ranveer Singh, “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a film that has received so much love from audiences across the world.I personally watched the film in the theatres with the audience and to see them laughing , crying , clapping and cheering was an extremely fulfilling experience for me . I am so happy that Prime Video is bringing this experience to people’s homes. It’s one of those films that you can watch over and over again because it is such a warm and wholesome family experience. It’s also lighthearted , colourful and musical and has tremendous repeat value. I hope people watch on Prime Video and multiply their joy!”

Adds Alia Bhatt, “I see a lot of me in Rani and it will always be a character I hold close to my heart. It is wonderful to know that our film has been cherished by audiences who have welcomed Rocky, Rani, and their families with open arms.”