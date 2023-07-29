Rocky Aur Rani…Mamta Banerjee's war Cry Khela Hobe Remains

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a huge Bengali influence. Alia Bhatt plays a Bengali while two very talented Bengali actors Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhary play her class conscious Bhadra Lok parents.

Their conversations in the film are filled with intellectual punctuations and political dots. It is therefore natural that Mamta Bannerjee’s mention comes up .

But here is the thing. A reference to ‘Mamta Didi’ was asked to be removed by the Central Board Of Film Certification.

However Mamta Banerjee’ famous electoral war cry Khela hobe(let the game begin) remains in the film.Also a lighthearted reference to Rabindranath Tagore where Ranveer mistakes Gurudev’s picture to be that of Alia’s grandfather remains.

The Bangla angle to the film has apparently caught West Bengal’s chief minister’s attention.Apparently Mamta Banerjee who is very close to Shah Rukh Khan,has shown interest in watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

A screening will soon be arranged for everyone’s favourite Didi.