Saif Ali Khan gets hospitalized, read details

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, as reported by India.com. The actor, renowned for his versatile roles and charismatic screen presence, is said to have suffered injuries to both his knee and shoulder. Although Saif’s team has yet to issue an official statement to clarify the reports.

Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has been reported to be by her husband’s side at the hospital. According to the latest reports, the couple arrived at the medical facility around 8 a.m. As the news broke, details surrounding how Saif sustained injuries to both his knee and shoulder remain undisclosed.

Last month, Saif appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 8 when Karan Johar asked Saif to reveal how Kareena has influenced him. the actor responded with admiration, stating, “I think in terms of time management, health, exercise, routine, discipline, patience. Phenomenal things.” Saif and Kareena got married in October 2012. Prior to Kareena, Saif was married to Amrita Singh, with whom, he has two children – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple shared a 12-year age gap. They separated in 2004. During the celebrity chat show, Saif revealed that Sharmila was upset with him after the wedding. Saif said that he married Amrita without informing Sharmila and Tiger Pataudi (his father) which left her ‘hurt.’

