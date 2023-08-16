ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends

In the evening Saif and Kareena may have some very close friends over. But that depends entirely on whether Saif is up to it, what with the flu having depleted his energy-level considerably.

Author: Subhash K Jha
16 Aug,2023 10:29:12
Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends 843048

Saif Ali Khan is 53 today on August 16. There is just the immediate family and close friends to celebrate with, as the actor is down with Hong Kong flu.

Saif was supposed to be shooting for his Telugu film with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in Hyderabad for his birthday But the flu put a spanner into his working-birthday plans.

His kids are very happy, though. Ibrahim, Sara,Taimur and Jehangir get their father on his birthday.The youngest two are busy putting together their hand-made birthday cards to surprise their Abba with.

The entire family is getting together for a birthday lunch.

In the evening Saif and Kareena may have some very close friends over. But that depends entirely on whether Saif is up to it, what with the flu having depleted his energy-level considerably.

On the work front, Saif is taking a pause after he finishes shooting his Telugu film Devara.

He needs to figure out what he will do next.Spoilt for choices, Saif’s next could very well be a departure from everything he has done so far.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek 842471
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek
Prime Video Commences a Unique Masterclass Series Across Key Film Institutes in India 842261
Prime Video Commences a Unique Masterclass Series Across Key Film Institutes in India
This is what Janhvi Kapoor loves the most! Check out 841358
This is what Janhvi Kapoor loves the most! Check out
Janhvi Kapoor, More Saleable In The South Than Bollywood 839509
Janhvi Kapoor, More Saleable In The South Than Bollywood
After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Varun Dhawan Pens A Thanks Note For 'Massive Love' For 'Bawaal' 837451
After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Varun Dhawan Pens A Thanks Note For ‘Massive Love’ For ‘Bawaal’
'Itna Pyar', Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For 'Bawaal' Reviews 836960
‘Itna Pyar’, Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For ‘Bawaal’ Reviews
Latest Stories
Here's how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day 843081
Here’s how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day
Unveiling the 'Spirit of Fighter': The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film 'Fighter' on Independence Day!" 843073
Unveiling the ‘Spirit of Fighter’: The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film ‘Fighter’ on Independence Day!”
ANNOUNCEMENT! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing a new initiative 'Roots' under Earthsky Pictures 843071
ANNOUNCEMENT! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing a new initiative ‘Roots’ under Earthsky Pictures
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar 843070
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of 'The Vaccine War' with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll! 843064
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of ‘The Vaccine War’ with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll!
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation 843062
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation
Read Latest News