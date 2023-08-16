Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends

Saif Ali Khan is 53 today on August 16. There is just the immediate family and close friends to celebrate with, as the actor is down with Hong Kong flu.

Saif was supposed to be shooting for his Telugu film with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in Hyderabad for his birthday But the flu put a spanner into his working-birthday plans.

His kids are very happy, though. Ibrahim, Sara,Taimur and Jehangir get their father on his birthday.The youngest two are busy putting together their hand-made birthday cards to surprise their Abba with.

The entire family is getting together for a birthday lunch.

In the evening Saif and Kareena may have some very close friends over. But that depends entirely on whether Saif is up to it, what with the flu having depleted his energy-level considerably.

On the work front, Saif is taking a pause after he finishes shooting his Telugu film Devara.

He needs to figure out what he will do next.Spoilt for choices, Saif’s next could very well be a departure from everything he has done so far.