Sajid Nadiadwala-Tiger Shroff aim to make Baaghi 4 biggest action-packed entertainer

Led by the immensely talented Tiger Shroff, the Baaghi franchise has garnered a massive fan following for its breathtaking action sequences and engaging storylines.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 21:53:41
Sajid Nadiadwala-Tiger Shroff aim to make Baaghi 4 biggest action-packed entertainer

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, known for his knack of delivering successful films, is all set to take the popular Baaghi franchise to new heights. Riding high on the success of his recent production, Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Nadiadwala has reportedly announced plans to make the fourth instalment in the action-packed series. Led by the immensely talented Tiger Shroff, the Baaghi franchise has garnered a massive fan following for its breathtaking action sequences and engaging storylines. With this upcoming addition, fans can anticipate more thrilling adventures and adrenaline-fueled excitement as Nadiadwala continues to expand the Baaghi universe.

A source close to Pink Villa said, “Over the last year, Sajid Nadiadwala and his team of writers have developed a plot to take their Baaghi franchise forward. The subject will retain the essence of the franchise but has got a new spin keeping the post-pandemic sensibilities in mind. The idea is to create one of the biggest action films with Tiger Shroff in the lead.”

The source added, “We are living in the era of collaborations, and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to pull off a casting coup in Baaghi 4. Sajid Nadiadwala has already announced a high-content film like Chandu Champion side by side an out-and-out comedy, Housefull 5. He is now all ready to diversify his slate further with an action-packed entertainer, Baaghi 4”, as quoted by DNA.

Baaghi Franchise

The Baaghi franchise has taken the action genre by storm, captivating audiences with its high-octane thrills and adrenaline-pumping sequences. Helmed by director Sabbir Khan and featuring the dynamic actor Tiger Shroff in the lead role, the franchise has become synonymous with jaw-dropping stunts, intense fight sequences, and a compelling blend of romance and action. Baaghi and its subsequent installments, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, have showcased Tiger Shroff’s exceptional martial arts skills and his ability to command the screen with his raw energy and charisma. With each film, the franchise has grown in scale, delivering blockbuster entertainment and leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this thrilling series.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

