Salman Khan makes a huge revelation about his next film; co-starring Sanjay Dutt

Salman Khan has provided an update on his upcoming projects, sharing insights about his future plans after Sikandar, which is set to release on Eid. While multiple films have been speculated, including a collaboration with director Atlee that is reportedly on hold, Salman also addressed the much-discussed Tiger vs Pathaan, stating that it may take time before moving forward.

Amid these discussions, Salman made an important announcement—he has already started work on his next project. He confirmed that this new venture will be an action-packed entertainer, aiming to be one of his biggest films yet.

Adding to the excitement, Salman revealed that he will be sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt. While details regarding the storyline, director, or production team remain under wraps, the news of their collaboration has already generated buzz.

Both actors have previously worked together in various capacities, including co-starring in films like Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai and Yeh Hai Jalwa apart from Salman’s song appearance in Son of Sardaar; their on-screen presence has always been a highlight for fans. This upcoming project marks another addition to their shared filmography, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

As audiences await more information, Salman’s confirmation of the film and his pairing with Sanjay Dutt sets the stage for a much-anticipated release in the action genre.