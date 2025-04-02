Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt starrer has a title; more details revealed too

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are set to collaborate on a new action film titled Ganga Ram. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the project has been developed internally by Salman’s production house, Salman Khan Films (SKF). Both actors will share the screen in lead roles, marking their return together in an intense action-packed storyline.

A source familiar with the development revealed that the idea was first conceived by Salman and his creative team. When the concept was pitched to Sanjay, he immediately showed enthusiasm and agreed to be part of the project. The film will focus on two central characters with strong personalities, designed to appeal to a broad audience.

Debutant director Krish Ahir, who has worked closely with Salman on several projects over the last five years, will helm the film. The story is designed to attract mass viewers, leveraging the on-screen presence of both stars. The plot will center around powerful character arcs and a gripping narrative.

Production is scheduled to commence around mid-2025, with SKF overseeing the project. The team is currently in discussions with potential studio partners to ensure a high production value. The goal is to deliver an engaging visual experience that aligns with the expectations of a large-scale action film.

This collaboration marks a significant moment in Bollywood, as two veteran actors join forces for a film that aims to bring audiences back to cinemas. More details, including additional cast members and a release date, are expected to be announced in the coming months.