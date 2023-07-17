Salman Khan to combat false casting scams involving his production company

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has recently taken a firm stand against individuals or organizations falsely claiming to cast for his films, issuing a stern warning to protect his name and production banner. The actor shared a statement on his official Instagram account, clarifying that neither he nor his production company, Salman Khan Films (SKF), are currently involved in any casting activities. Khan strongly cautioned his fans and aspiring actors to be wary of misleading emails or messages related to casting.

The statement posted on Salman Khan’s Instagram read, “This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorised manner. ”

This proactive move by Salman Khan comes in response to the rising prevalence of fraudulent activities where unauthorized individuals or agencies falsely claim association with prominent personalities or production houses to deceive aspiring actors. By issuing this warning, Khan aims to protect the interests of his fans and aspiring actors, ensuring they are not misled or exploited by fraudulent casting scams.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He shall next be seen in the much anticipated Tiger 3. The actor is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT.