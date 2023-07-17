ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Salman Khan to combat false casting scams involving his production company

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has recently taken a firm stand against individuals or organizations falsely claiming to cast for his films, issuing a stern warning to protect his name and production banner.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jul,2023 21:41:03
Salman Khan to combat false casting scams involving his production company 834768

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has recently taken a firm stand against individuals or organizations falsely claiming to cast for his films, issuing a stern warning to protect his name and production banner. The actor shared a statement on his official Instagram account, clarifying that neither he nor his production company, Salman Khan Films (SKF), are currently involved in any casting activities. Khan strongly cautioned his fans and aspiring actors to be wary of misleading emails or messages related to casting.

The statement posted on Salman Khan’s Instagram read, “This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorised manner. ”

This proactive move by Salman Khan comes in response to the rising prevalence of fraudulent activities where unauthorized individuals or agencies falsely claim association with prominent personalities or production houses to deceive aspiring actors. By issuing this warning, Khan aims to protect the interests of his fans and aspiring actors, ensuring they are not misled or exploited by fraudulent casting scams.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He shall next be seen in the much anticipated Tiger 3. The actor is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Salman Khan’s Best Eid Release Ever 834747
Salman Khan’s Best Eid Release Ever
Rahul Roy opens up on how Salman Khan extended him financial support post his brain stroke in 2020 834383
Rahul Roy opens up on how Salman Khan extended him financial support post his brain stroke in 2020
Somy Ali Must Be Heard 832939
Somy Ali Must Be Heard
Be it Big screen, Television, or OTT, Salman Khan is a one-man show 832543
Be it Big screen, Television, or OTT, Salman Khan is a one-man show
Salman Khan Says “Inshallah” To Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Find Out 823508
Salman Khan Says “Inshallah” To Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Find Out
Shocking: Goldy Brar threatens to kill Salman Khan after admitting to have killed Sidhu Moose Wala 820506
Salman Khan’s security to be strengthened even more after Goldy Brar threats, deets inside
Latest Stories
Rani Chatterjee gets all candid with mystery man, know who 834699
Rani Chatterjee gets all candid with mystery man, know who
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire sets a record: India's biggest film to release in 1979+ locations in North America over 5,000+ overseas locations 834749
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire sets a record: India’s biggest film to release in 1979+ locations in North America over 5,000+ overseas locations
Shehnaaz Gill Steals Show In Sparkling Silver Gown; Video Goes Viral 834629
Shehnaaz Gill Steals Show In Sparkling Silver Gown; Video Goes Viral
Prajaktta Mali Achieves Her Dream To Own A Farm House; See Pics 834649
Prajaktta Mali Achieves Her Dream To Own A Farm House; See Pics
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 - 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 834730
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 – 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Guess who's the latest heartthrob smitten by Pooja, the sensational Dream Girl from the B-Town universe? 834701
Guess who’s the latest heartthrob smitten by Pooja, the sensational Dream Girl from the B-Town universe?
Read Latest News