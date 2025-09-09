Salman Khan Unveils First Look Of ‘Battle of Galwan’; Begins Shooting In Leh

Salman Khan has officially kick-started filming for his upcoming patriotic drama Battle of Galwan, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Superstar Salman Khan made his first look from the movie, posted on Instagram, and he looked so badass in full military kit, a beard, and a serious look on, it looked amazing. He captioned the post simply with #BattleofGalwan, and it got tons of interest and engagement on his channel.

Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia; it is based on the actual events of the confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley in 2020. The film intends to capture the resilience, anguish, and resolve of the Indian soldiers as they demonstrated fortitude inside the most brutal clash along the border in contemporary times. It will ultimately showcase the emotional and heroic side of a contemporary tale of bravery.

Salman Khan’s role is said to be one of his most genuine and gripping performances that also embodies deep patriotism and indomitable resolve of the Indian Army. The story ultimately highlights their sacrifices and tenacity in those soldiers’ lives.

Chitrangda Singh is starring opposite Khan as the lead female. The team reportedly has started a 15-day shooting schedule in Leh, Ladakh. There is already a pic of Khan from location circulating on social media.

With a powerful subject, a dedicated cast, and a gripping narrative, Battle of Galwan is shaping up to be a tribute to India’s heroes that audiences won’t forget.