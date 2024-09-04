Samantha Ruth Prabhu applauds Uorfi Javed for putting her ‘true self’ out there

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to always speak her mind and say it as it is, no matter it leading to trolling or judgements. And recently, she saw Uorfi Javed’s released series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar and was all praises for the lady.

She went on to be impressed by Javed showcasing her absolute true and real self in the show, which is rare and almost unheard of.

Sharing an image of the show on the television, Ruth Prabhu shared a story, as she captioned it saying, ‘Having the courage to show your true self is not easy. Putting your entire life out there opens you up to judgement and ridicule but also appreciation and respect if you’re lucky. I respect your journey and I believe you are only just getting started. Keep going @uorfi7 #FollowKarLoYaar @primevideoin’-

For the uninitiated, Javed’s reality series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar began streaming on Prime Video over a week ago and has managed to sit up several conversations on the circuit. But one thing, just like Ruth Prabhu said that has been constant is everyone appreciating Uorfi Javed for being her unabashed self despite being on camera.

She continues to make the flashy and unconventional appearances for the paparazzi thus creating a stir with her outfits that always spark a conversation in one way or another.

Parallely, Ruth Prabhu has been on a roll when it comes to her work and now has the much-awaited Citadel: Honey Bunny lined up ahead in November. She also has a couple of other Hindi untitled projects in her kitty.