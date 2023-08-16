Sara Ali Khan shares Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration photos, writes a cute wish

The world of Bollywood often dazzles us with its glamour and glitz, but it’s the sincere and heartfelt moments that truly touch our hearts. One such moment occurred recently when Sara Ali Khan, the talented and endearing daughter of Saif Ali Khan, took to social media to wish her father a happy birthday.

Saif has been getting wishes from all corners. But his special wish came from his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. Sara took to her social handle and gave a glimpse of his birthday celebration which is very beautiful indeed. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sara shared a photo featuring Saif posing with Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh and herself. All four are looking very happy.

In the photo, Jeh is sitting on Ibrahim’s shoulder and looking adorable. Sara is seen cutting the cake in pieces while Kareena is smiling and posing along with others. Sara captioned her photos: “Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba.”

The snapshot showcases a picture-perfect family scene as they gather to celebrate Saif’s birthday. The post was flooded with heartwarming wishes and comments, not only celebrating Saif’s birthday but also appreciating the touching father-daughter relationship.

