Satyaprem Ki Katha BO: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer earns 38.5 cr so far

Looks like "Satyaprem Ki Katha" has sculpted its position on the fourth day of its release, Sunday, concluding its extended weekend on a high note. With a strong and steady performance, the film has firmly established itself among the frontrunners.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 13:10:31
Looks like “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has sculpted its position on the fourth day of its release, Sunday, concluding its extended weekend on a high note. With a strong and steady performance, the film has firmly established itself among the frontrunners. Renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film has garnered an impressive total of ₹38.50 crore in its opening weekend. Sunday proved to be a game-changer, contributing a substantial ₹12.15 crore to the overall box office collection. Despite adverse weather conditions, including heavy downpours in Mumbai, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” encountered a formidable challenger in the form of the Punjabi film “Carry On Jatta 3.”

The Punjabi flick has been witnessing extraordinary success in Delhi and Punjab, making waves and etching its name in the annals of box office history. As the new week commences, the fate of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” hinges on its ability to maintain its momentum during weekdays, a crucial period for its commercial triumph. Fortunately, the film enjoys an advantageous position, as there are no major releases scheduled in the upcoming weeks, providing it with a clear runway for an uninterrupted run. This opportunity holds immense potential for the film’s box office prospects. The industry is currently on tenterhooks, closely observing the film’s performance.

Taran Adarsh’ post:

Taran Adarsh highlights the growth and decline pattern of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” over the weekend. Following a decline of 24.32% on Friday, which can be attributed to it being a working day after a holiday, the film witnessed an impressive surge of 44.29% on Saturday. Sunday saw further growth, with a notable increase of 20.30% in box office earnings. These figures underscore the film’s promising trajectory and signal a positive outlook for “Satyaprem Ki Katha” in the highly competitive box office arena.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

