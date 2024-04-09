Movies | News

Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task.

Some dream collaborations are just too good to be missed. Stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum collaborate for a comedy-drama Fly Me To to the Moon where they take you on a fun-filled trip to the moon.

Fly Me To The Moon is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins. The film will finally put to rest to the question – Did the USA fake the moon landing?

Apart from Johansson and Tatum, the film has noteworthy roles with actors Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson. When it comes to Johansson, the actor was last seen in the films, North Star and Asteroid City apart from playing a voice role in Sing 2. And when it comes to Tatum, he was last seen reprising his role as Magic Mike in Magic Mike’s Last Dance apart from a role in The Lost City.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nmE3Jm8PzM

An Apple Original Film directed by Greg Berlanti, it features Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Fly Me To The Moon in Indian cinemas on 12, July 2024.