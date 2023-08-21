ADVERTISEMENT
Scoop: Dhanush and Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran head for another cinematic venture, deets inside

Dhanush, one of the celebrated actors, is presently engrossed in the extensive production of "Captain Miller." This ambitious pan-Indian period action drama, helmed by director Arun Matheswaran, is creating quite a buzz

21 Aug,2023
In the heart of Kollywood’s film industry, Dhanush, one of the celebrated actors, is presently engrossed in the extensive production of “Captain Miller.” This ambitious pan-Indian period action drama, helmed by director Arun Matheswaran, is creating quite a buzz. Adding to the anticipation is the inclusion of Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, adding her own shine to this high-profile project.

Recent revelations have stirred excitement in the industry, unveiling that Dhanush and director Arun Matheswaran are not stopping at “Captain Miller.” Instead, they prepare to embark on a fresh and distinctive cinematic journey. Wunderbar Films, a reputable production company, is set to back this new venture, promising a grand and unique experience for film enthusiasts. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting collaboration that has fans eagerly awaiting more details, as mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu.

Scoop: Dhanush and Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran head for another cinematic venture, deets inside 844449

In addition to his acting prowess, Dhanush is venturing into the director’s role for an upcoming film that stars Vishnu Vishal in the lead. Amidst this whirlwind of creative attempts, he manages his commitments to other projects like “Tere Ishk Mein” and an eagerly anticipated collaboration with the esteemed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. For the latest developments on these diverse ventures, stay tuned to our website, as Dhanush continues to mesmerize audiences with his multifaceted talents in the world of cinema

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

