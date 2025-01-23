SCOOP: What’s the special connection between Ananya Birla & Janhvi Kapoor?

One of the most promising and prolific figures in both the entertainment and entrepreneurial arenas, Ms. Ananya Birla, continues to make a significant mark while exploring diverse avenues. Renowned for her musical pursuits and her impactful business ventures, Birla has become a force to be reckoned with. From serving as a director on the Board of Grasim Industries to leading her company, Svatantra Microfin Private Limited—which operates with over 965 branches across the country—Birla shows no signs of slowing down.

Now, exclusive IWMBuzz sources have revealed that Ms. Birla is set to expand her horizons by launching a product in the Indian consumer market. Although specific details about the product are still under wraps, the source further disclosed that this new venture will be accompanied by a significant boost, as rising star and popular actor Janhvi Kapoor is set to be the face of the product.

Indeed, Kapoor, apart from receiving immense appreciation from fans and critics alike for her acting projects, has also established herself as the face of several high-profile brands and products in recent times. Her association with this upcoming venture is likely to further elevate its appeal and reach.

We reached out to Ananya Birla’s team for a comment, but they remained unavailable at the time of reporting.

If this collaboration materializes soon, the partnership between Ananya Birla and Janhvi Kapoor could mark a revolutionary step, bridging the gap between the consumer market and the entertainment industry.

We wish them both great success in this exciting new chapter. And remember—you heard it first here on IWMBuzz!