Shah Rukh Khan Admitted To Hospital In Ahmedabad, Here’s Why

The evening begins with sad news as King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to Ahmedabad hospital on Wednesday 22 May 2024. As per the reports, the Badshah of Bollywood was present in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

According to news agency IANS source, “The actor was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45-degree Celcius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation although his health is stable. Security has been tightened around the hospital.”

Further the source revealed that the actor’s close friend and co-star Juhi Chawla visited the actor. In contrast, today is King Khan’s princess Suhana Khan’s birthday and hearing this news comes as a shock.

Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The team celebrated their victory on Tuesday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan along with his children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan greeted the audience after KKR’s massive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad which resulted in finalizing KKR’s place in the IPL 2024 finals.