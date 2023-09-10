Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan amasses an astounding 74.50 crores on Day 3

“Jawan,” featuring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by the talented director Atlee, has been rewriting box office history with its phenomenal performance. The movie made an astonishing debut, amassing an eye-popping Rs 75 crore on its opening day. This remarkable success story continued with the film’s impressive earnings of Rs 53 crore on the second day, further solidifying its grip on the box office charts.

On the third day, “Jawan” once again etched its name in the annals of cinema by amassing an astounding Rs 74.50 crore at the domestic box office, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. This unprecedented performance catapulted the film’s total domestic net collection to a staggering Rs 202.73 crore, setting a new benchmark in the industry, as further mentioned in The Indian Express.

The movie’s performance on its third day showcased its widespread appeal, with a significant collection of Rs 66 crore from the Hindi-speaking audience, Rs 5 crore from Tamil-speaking viewers, and an additional Rs 3.5 crore from the Telugu-speaking audience. Notably, “Jawan” boasted impressive occupancy rates, with a substantial 71.05% during evening shows, which further soared to an incredible 81.60% during the night screenings. While the film managed to attract viewers from Tamil and Telugu-speaking regions, the lion’s share of its earnings came from areas where Hindi is the predominant language.

According to Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind this cinematic masterpiece, “Jawan,” has already crossed the astounding mark of Rs 240.47 crore at the worldwide box office, achieving this milestone within just two days of its release. It’s worth mentioning that Red Chillies Entertainment had previously reported that the film earned a colossal Rs 129.6 crore on its opening day worldwide, further cementing its status as a game-changer in the world of Hindi cinema.