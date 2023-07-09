Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Release Date Out; Check Here

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to rule over the box office and audience’s hearts with his new action thriller Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar. King Khan has now announced the prevue release date in his latest Instagram post. Let’s check it out.

Jawan Prevue Release Date

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram and dropped a short, fierce clip revealing the date and time for Jawan’s prevue release. The prevue will be released on 10th July 2023 at 10 am. In the caption he wrote, “Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?… Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Jawan will hit on big screens on 7th September 2023, and the film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles. It will be released in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Fans are anticipating the release, and the expectation is very from Shah Rukh Khan’s next as his earlier release Pathaan grossed over 1000 crores at the box office, making it 2023’s biggest blockbuster film.

Shah Rukh Khan has been featured in films like Dilwale, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Don, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many others.

So are you excited to see Jawan’s prevue? Please share your enthusiasm in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com for more latest updates.