ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Shah Rukh Khan’s word of gratitude for Vijay Sethupathi wins Internet, read

In a gesture of gratitude, the renowned actor took to social media to express his heartfelt appreciation to the cast and crew of "Jawan" for their hard work and dedication. Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jul,2023 11:49:55
Shah Rukh Khan’s word of gratitude for Vijay Sethupathi wins Internet, read 832945

Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming film, “Jawan,” is creating a buzz in the entertainment world, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. The movie’s trailer has gained significant attention and appreciation, with viewers captivated by Shah Rukh Khan’s multiple intriguing looks showcased in the prevue. In a gesture of gratitude, the renowned actor took to social media to express his heartfelt appreciation to the cast and crew of “Jawan” for their hard work and dedication. Particularly, Shah Rukh Khan extended a special thanks to his co-star, Vijay Sethupathi, a prominent Tamil actor.

In a Twitter post, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his admiration, stating, “Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!” This exchange of heartfelt words has further heightened excitement among fans, intensifying their anticipation for the release of “Jawan.” The on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi has now become a major talking point, amplifying the curiosity surrounding the film. Movie enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of their chemistry and the cinematic magic they will create together on the silver screen.

Later in another tweet, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his appreciation for the director of his upcoming film “Jawan,” Atlee Kumar. The Bollywood superstar took to social media to leave a heartfelt note for Atlee, showcasing their strong bond and camaraderie. Shah Rukh Khan’s message read, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! You are da man!!!! Thank you for everything and for making sure that A K Meer gave his input along with Priya!! Love you all.”

Earlier talking to PTI, Vijay Sethupathi spoje about working with Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “I had a good time working onJawan with Atlee and Shah Rukh sir. He (Khan) is a gentleman, he will never show that I am in the industry for so many years and I am a superstar. “Like, how I work with my co-actors, I could discuss (scenes) with him the same way. And then sometimes I would say, ‘Sorry sir, if I disturb you’, he would say, ‘No Vijay, do it’. I was very comfortable with him and he is very sweet,” as quoted by NDTV.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Brand Power: Popular Indian Personalities Who Have Gone Global 832871
Brand Power: Popular Indian Personalities Who Have Gone Global
Auto Draft 832654
SRK’s Jawan Prevue Shatters all previous records! As the video with the highest views ever in 24 hrs for any Indian Film
JAWAN PREVUE OUT NOW! SRK’s most ambitious film’s prevue takes the internet by storm 832248
JAWAN PREVUE OUT NOW! SRK’s most ambitious film’s prevue takes the internet by storm
Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's is an action-packed rollercoaster 832241
Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan’s is an action-packed rollercoaster
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Release Date Out; Check Here 832157
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue Release Date Out; Check Here
Auto Draft 832001
Jawan Update: Shah Rukh Khan starrer gets U/A certificate by CBFC, trailer to drop soon
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Shlok brings Sumeet home 832986
Meet spoiler: Shlok brings Sumeet home
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets Shiv's signature on her scholarship form 832955
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets Shiv’s signature on her scholarship form
I am happy that viewers find Kaveri in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to be a cute villain: Manisha Purohit 832942
I am happy that viewers find Kaveri in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to be a cute villain: Manisha Purohit
Somy Ali Must Be Heard 832939
Somy Ali Must Be Heard
I closely resemble Shubhra, the character I portray in UP-65: Pragati Mishra 832937
I closely resemble Shubhra, the character I portray in UP-65: Pragati Mishra
Buffoon Could Have Been So Much More Than What It Eventually Is 832934
Buffoon Could Have Been So Much More Than What It Eventually Is
Read Latest News