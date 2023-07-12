Shah Rukh Khan’s word of gratitude for Vijay Sethupathi wins Internet, read

Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming film, “Jawan,” is creating a buzz in the entertainment world, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. The movie’s trailer has gained significant attention and appreciation, with viewers captivated by Shah Rukh Khan’s multiple intriguing looks showcased in the prevue. In a gesture of gratitude, the renowned actor took to social media to express his heartfelt appreciation to the cast and crew of “Jawan” for their hard work and dedication. Particularly, Shah Rukh Khan extended a special thanks to his co-star, Vijay Sethupathi, a prominent Tamil actor.

In a Twitter post, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his admiration, stating, “Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!” This exchange of heartfelt words has further heightened excitement among fans, intensifying their anticipation for the release of “Jawan.” The on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi has now become a major talking point, amplifying the curiosity surrounding the film. Movie enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of their chemistry and the cinematic magic they will create together on the silver screen.

Later in another tweet, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his appreciation for the director of his upcoming film “Jawan,” Atlee Kumar. The Bollywood superstar took to social media to leave a heartfelt note for Atlee, showcasing their strong bond and camaraderie. Shah Rukh Khan’s message read, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! You are da man!!!! Thank you for everything and for making sure that A K Meer gave his input along with Priya!! Love you all.”

வணக்கம் #Jawan முன்னோட்டம் – இப்போது உங்களுக்காக! Vanakkam Jawan Munnottam..Ipodhu Ungalukaga!/ Ipodhu veli aagi ulladhu!

#JawanPrevue Out Now – https://t.co/hSKfyXYCkz#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) July 10, 2023

JAWAN ప్రపంచానికి మీకు స్వాగతం!

JAWAN prapanchamlo adugupettandi!#JawanPrevue Out Now – https://t.co/m1X1aMSDyn#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 10, 2023

Earlier talking to PTI, Vijay Sethupathi spoje about working with Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “I had a good time working onJawan with Atlee and Shah Rukh sir. He (Khan) is a gentleman, he will never show that I am in the industry for so many years and I am a superstar. “Like, how I work with my co-actors, I could discuss (scenes) with him the same way. And then sometimes I would say, ‘Sorry sir, if I disturb you’, he would say, ‘No Vijay, do it’. I was very comfortable with him and he is very sweet,” as quoted by NDTV.