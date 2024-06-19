Shraddha Kapoor Fuels Dating Speculations With Rahul Mody, Sweetly Says ‘Keep My Heart’

Shraddha Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, appears to have discovered new love. The talented actress, who has previously been the topic of numerous dating rumors, has captured the attention of fans and the media with her alleged romance with Rahul Mody, co-writer of the hit drama “Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.” Recently, the actress shared a picture of herself with her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody, on her Instagram story. Check out the photos below-

Shraddha Kapoor With Rahul Mody In Selfie Picture-

Shraddha Kapoor is speculated to be in a relationship with Rahul Mody. Amidst the dating buzz, the actress shared a delightful selfie with her alleged beau on her Instagram story. The pictures capture the actress in a cheerful pose and Rahul Mody with a playful expression. The selfie radiates a sunny vibe, possibly confirming their bond and bringing a smile to the audience’s face.

Everyone’s attention was drawn to the caption, though. Shraddha Kapoor captioned the photo on Instagram by saying, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de yaar” with laughing emojis and a red heart, and tagged Rahul Mody.

The paparazzi and fans spotted Shraddha and Rahul together in Jamnagar, where they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration. Meanwhile, in March of this year, Shraddha shared a picture of herself wearing a pendant with the initial ‘R’ on it, fueling the relationship rumors.

