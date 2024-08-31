Shraddha Kapoor goes down the memory lane with ‘Stree’ as ‘Stree 2’ continues to earn big money

The unprecedented success of Stree 2 is just another reminder of how and when content clicks, it doesn’t matter that a film doesn’t have a superstar that you expect to bring in big money. It is the content that matters, and nothing else. Stree 2 is just a few crores away from entering the covered 500 cr club and thus will be one of the highest-grossing films of all time in India.

While that happens, the actors attached to the film can only be as thankful as one can imagine for being a part of this world. On that note, leading lady and Stree’s daughter herself, Shraddha Kapoor went on to pen down a special note and also went down the memory lane by sharing two images from 6 years ago.

The image of Shraddha was one with Dinesh Vijan and one with director Amar Kaushik from when they were working on Stree. Sharing the photos, she captioned them, ” saal puraane photos, pehli “Stree” ke dauraan humaare “Stree” aur “Stree 2” ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath

Thank you Dinoo aur Amar @amarkaushik mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab “Stree” picharon mein shamil karne “-

Kapoor has now become Hindi cinema’s first leading lady to be a part of a 500 cr film – as the previous films that have been in this club even though had female leads – did not have a film mounted around them like Kapoor has Stree 2.

Apart from that, Kapoor has now also become the second-most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with over 92.6 million followers and counting, just behind Virat Kohli.