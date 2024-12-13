Shraddha Kapoor goes on “vada pav” date with beau Rahul Mody [Check Out]

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has sparked renewed speculation about her relationship with screenwriter Rahul Mody after sharing a playful Instagram post. The actress, fresh from the success of Stree 2, posted a picture of a vada pav, a popular Mumbai street snack, along with the caption, “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav,” tagging Mody in the story. She also included the romantic track Yeh Vaada Raha by Kishore Kumar, which further fueled speculation about their relationship.

The post has attracted attention due to the ongoing speculation about Shraddha and Rahul’s relationship. In August 2024, rumours surfaced that the two had ended their relationship after reports suggested that Shraddha had unfollowed Rahul on social media, while he continued to follow her. However, recent observations by fans revealed that Shraddha had refollowed Rahul on Instagram, raising fresh questions about their personal lives.

Though neither Shraddha nor Rahul have confirmed the status of their relationship, the recent social media activity has led to renewed interest in their connection. The inclusion of the love song Yeh Vaada Raha, which is associated with promises of eternal love, has added an element of romance to the post, leading many to speculate that the couple may have reconciled.

The playful post also showcased a more casual side of the actress, as she enjoyed a street food date with Rahul, relishing the famous Mumbai snack. This down-to-earth outing stood in contrast to the glamour of Bollywood, offering a rare glimpse into the couple’s private moments.

Shraddha’s lighthearted Instagram story has quickly garnered attention from fans, many of whom expressed their support and joy at seeing the actress and Rahul together again. The post also highlights the actress’s ability to maintain a connection with her audience, sharing personal moments in an accessible and relatable way.

Professionally, Shraddha continues to thrive in the film industry. Her recent success with Stree 2, the sequel to the popular horror-comedy Stree, has solidified her standing as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses. Despite her rising career, Shraddha has remained relatively private about her personal life, often keeping details of her relationships out of the public eye.

The recent Instagram post, however, gives her fans a glimpse into her personal world, leading to speculation about her relationship with Rahul Mody. While neither party has publicly addressed the nature of their bond, the playful and affectionate tone of the post suggests a closeness between the two.

As Shraddha Kapoor continues to focus on her successful career, her personal life remains a subject of public interest. The recent Instagram post, featuring a shared moment with Rahul Mody, has reignited rumours about their relationship, drawing attention from fans and media alike. Whether the two are rekindling their romance or simply sharing a friendly moment, the post has certainly captured the public’s imagination, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates.