Shraddha Kapoor on wishing the ‘bhootni’ of ‘Stree 2’ was in her; here’s why

The propellers of the horror-comedy genre and making it mainstream – Stree is now back after a long wist of six years with Stree 2. The sequel has indeed took a while to come back but it is finally set to release on Independence Day 2024.

The trailer just dropped a while ago and it would be safe to say that they aren’t just living up to their legacy but only getting better with riveting trailer footage.

At the launch, the cast and crew sans Aparshakti Khurrana were present along with the Stree herself, Shraddha Kapoor.

She was asked about which has been her favourite character in all the ones that she has played so far and if she feels the presence of ‘stree’ in her own self.

To this, she first said, “As an actor, I guess all of us would agree that to choose which of your characters is your favourite is the toughest thing to do. You just acknowledge and appreciate the opportunities you get to play different roles and live them. You just feel really special about it. Even with Stree, it is something I never did back then and reprising it now, also feels special.”

She added, “I really wish the bhootni was in me (laughs). They have superpowers and I wish I had those superpowers. But here though, the choti is a khatarnak one. It is set to do some crazy stuff in Stree 2. It’s like a 2000 watts vaali electric choti.”