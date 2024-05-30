Shraddha Kapoor shocks everyone with her accents; nails American, Russian, English & French

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has had a stellar career at the movies so far continues to be one of the most popular and loved people on the internet as well.

It might not be a secret that she is the only Indian female actor to have over 89.5 million followers on Instagram, thus making her the celebrity with the most amount of followers when it comes to actors in the Indian entertainment industry.

However, what has also been very apparent is how real the actress is through her posts and reels and not trying to put forward an image.

It is also the platform where Kapoor has showcased some of her hidden talents and one such talent has been her marvellous command over several foreign accents.

One would remember how she gave a teaser of the same on one of her appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show a long time ago but recently, in a brand collaboration post, Kapoor was at her best as she showcased her absolute finesse with the American, Russian, English and French accent-

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7i9BxYpsKd/?igsh=MWJic3N3bjhtcnJqNA==

Ardent fans of the actor couldn’t believe how fantastic she was and went on to flood the comment section applauding her.

On a different note, the actress was recently in conversation where she posted an image from one of her vacations and then, her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody’s image from a similar background was also out which led to immense speculation that they were together on a trip.

Currently, she is all set and rolling to be reprising her role in Stree 2, which will hit the theaters later this year.