Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Nagin’ Trilogy Finally Begins Production

The much-anticipated Nagin trilogy, starring Shraddha Kapoor, is finally moving forward after years of speculation. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi recently shared a significant update about the project, indicating that the film is ready to begin production soon.

Dwivedi took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the script, titled “Nagin: An Epic Tale of Love and Sacrifice.” The script also credits “Created and Developed by SAFFRON Magicworks.” Alongside the image, Dwivedi captioned it, “Makar Sankranti and Finally…,” hinting that the film is set to go on floors.

Nagin is envisioned as a trilogy that delves into the story of a shape-shifting serpent. During an earlier interview, Nikhil Dwivedi mentioned that Shraddha Kapoor was the only person he considered for the role. He explained that Shraddha has a rare ability to embody a girl-next-door charm while seamlessly transforming into a sensuous character when required, making her perfect for the role.

In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor had also expressed her excitement about taking on the role of a shape-shifting serpent. She stated on X (formerly Twitter) that it was an absolute delight for her to play a Naagin on screen. She added that she grew up watching, admiring, and idolizing Sridevi’s Nagina and Nigahen and had always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.

With the script ready and updates flowing in, fans are eager to see how Nagin unfolds. The trilogy promises a blend of mythology, love, and sacrifice, paying homage to India’s rich cinematic history of folklore-inspired stories.