Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out

“Salaar,” the much-awaited pan-Indian film, featuring the iconic Prabhas in the lead role and helmed by acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, is gearing up for its global premiere on September 28, 2023. Adding to the excitement is the prominent presence of Sruthi Haasan, cast as the female lead.

In an Instagram update, Sruthi Haasan thrilled fans by revealing that she has officially commenced the dubbing process for her character in “Salaar.” This announcement has sent ripples of anticipation across the film’s ardent followers. Meanwhile, there are strong speculations that Prabhas has already concluded his dubbing work, although an official confirmation remains pending.

The star-studded ensemble of “Salaar” includes esteemed actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, Eeshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy, ensuring an electrifying on-screen presence. The movie is being produced under the prestigious Hombale Films banner by the visionary producer Vijay Kiragandur, while the soul-stirring music is composed by the exceptionally talented Ravi Basrur, as quoted by 123 Telugu.

With the global premiere date swiftly approaching, anticipation and curiosity surrounding “Salaar” are reaching fever pitch, promising audiences a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions. Stay tuned for more riveting updates on this highly awaited cinematic masterpiece.

About Shruti’s versatile work front

Shruti Haasan has continued to explore a wide range of roles. Her acting prowess and commitment to her craft have earned her a place in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She’s been a part of projects that span various genres, from drama to action to comedy, showcasing her versatility as an actress.