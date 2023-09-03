Movies | News

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash

After the massive success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, stars from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan attended the success bash

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Sep,2023 11:30:53
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash 848322

Gadar 2 success bash was a star-studded event as actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan attended. Taking to the Instagram handle, the paparazzo account shared the videos from the event.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

The newlywed couple Sidharth and Kiara never miss a chance to melt hearts with their adorable chemistry. The duo graced the red carpet of the event, Sidharth in a grey shirt and denim while Kiara in a black plunging bodycon.

Kriti Sanon

‘Woman Of The Year’ Kriti made a jaw-dropping appearance in a grey low neckline ruched dress and her sparkling gold glow.

Ananya Panday

The dream girl Ananya made hearts flutter in a lavender one-shoulder top with an olive green rose skirt. Her beautiful smile caught our attention as she walked the red carpet.

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani

The cutest and one of the most hit Jodi, Rakul, and Jackky made a heart-melting appearance in a modern black kurta pajama and bold red corset gown.

Salman Khan And Kartik Aaryan

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood also made a cool appearance in a black shirt and denim. At the same time, the handsome hunk Kartik was fun in a mustard color shirt and black denim. The duo hugged each other as they met on the carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan

King Khan, with his queen Gauri hand in hand, walked on the red carpet of the Gadar 2 success bash. The duo served contemporary fashion gaols.

Aamir Khan

Aamir in his casual style appearance on the red carpet posing with Sunny Deol. The duo were all hearts with their cool friendship.

There were others from Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Shilpa Shetty to Ajay Devgn and Kajol at the event.

Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Making Record Even Before Release, Earns Whopping Amount In Pre-booking, Check Out 848333
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Making Record Even Before Release, Earns Whopping Amount In Pre-booking, Check Out
Kriti Sanon Gets Crowned As 'Woman Of The Year,' Pens Gratitude Note 848142
Kriti Sanon Gets Crowned As ‘Woman Of The Year,’ Pens Gratitude Note
Vivek Agnihotri goes all praise for Jawan trailer, calls it ‘Adbhut’ 848300
Vivek Agnihotri goes all praise for Jawan trailer, calls it ‘Adbhut’
Kartik Aaryan's Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award! 848204
Kartik Aaryan’s Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award!
With Jawan to release, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can’t keep calm! Take a look why! 848111
With Jawan to release, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can’t keep calm! Take a look why!
Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Roar Back To the Big Screen This Diwali In Tiger 3, Poster Reveal! 848076
Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Roar Back To the Big Screen This Diwali In Tiger 3, Poster Reveal!

Latest Stories

Akshara Singh Goes 'Blue-tiful' In Modern Day Saree And Sparkling Accessories 848381
Akshara Singh Goes ‘Blue-tiful’ In Modern Day Saree And Sparkling Accessories
Priya Bapat Flaunts 'Marathi Navri' Vibes In Navari Saree, See Here 848378
Priya Bapat Flaunts ‘Marathi Navri’ Vibes In Navari Saree, See Here
Anushka Sen Can't Get Over The Vacation Vibe Says, 'Living Life One Moment At A Time' 848267
Anushka Sen Can’t Get Over The Vacation Vibe Says, ‘Living Life One Moment At A Time’
Keerthy Suresh Pens A Heart Melting Wish For Her Pet Dog Nyke, Check Out 848346
Keerthy Suresh Pens A Heart Melting Wish For Her Pet Dog Nyke, Check Out
Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Birthday To Her 'Rockstar Bappu' Shakti Kapoor, Watch 848372
Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Birthday To Her ‘Rockstar Bappu’ Shakti Kapoor, Watch
Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer 'Kushi' Struggling To Keep Up The Momentum Despite No Competition 848383
Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer ‘Kushi’ Struggling To Keep Up The Momentum Despite No Competition
Read Latest News