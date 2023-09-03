Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash

Gadar 2 success bash was a star-studded event as actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan attended. Taking to the Instagram handle, the paparazzo account shared the videos from the event.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

The newlywed couple Sidharth and Kiara never miss a chance to melt hearts with their adorable chemistry. The duo graced the red carpet of the event, Sidharth in a grey shirt and denim while Kiara in a black plunging bodycon.

Kriti Sanon

‘Woman Of The Year’ Kriti made a jaw-dropping appearance in a grey low neckline ruched dress and her sparkling gold glow.

Ananya Panday

The dream girl Ananya made hearts flutter in a lavender one-shoulder top with an olive green rose skirt. Her beautiful smile caught our attention as she walked the red carpet.

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani

The cutest and one of the most hit Jodi, Rakul, and Jackky made a heart-melting appearance in a modern black kurta pajama and bold red corset gown.

Salman Khan And Kartik Aaryan

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood also made a cool appearance in a black shirt and denim. At the same time, the handsome hunk Kartik was fun in a mustard color shirt and black denim. The duo hugged each other as they met on the carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan

King Khan, with his queen Gauri hand in hand, walked on the red carpet of the Gadar 2 success bash. The duo served contemporary fashion gaols.

Aamir Khan

Aamir in his casual style appearance on the red carpet posing with Sunny Deol. The duo were all hearts with their cool friendship.

There were others from Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Shilpa Shetty to Ajay Devgn and Kajol at the event.

