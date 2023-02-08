Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved and admired couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been dating for quite many years and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that they both have received from one and all over the years, we can certainly say for real that they deserve it all. Their love and emotional quotient started blooming for the first time when they worked together in Shershaah and ever since then, there’s been no looking back for the duo and how. Both of them have been extremely fortunate to receive the love and good wishes of one and all and well, we love it.

The two of them finally got married in a private and intimate ceremony in presence of close family friends and members. The wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and it was an extravagant affair. As soon as the couple shared special photos from their wedding, they received good wishes from the entire industry. Some of the special names whom we spotted are Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, and Neha Kakkar.

