Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are undoubtedly one of the most loved and admired couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi film fraternity. For the longest time, they have been together and secretly dating. No matter how many times they were spotted together in public or were related to each other, they never really acknowledged the same in front of everyone. Their loyal legion of fans were always aware of the fact that they are together and hence, it was only natural that they were happily and eagerly waiting for both of them to get married.

Well, the day was finally on February 7, 2023 that all fans and admirers were eagerly waiting for. The duo got married in a private and intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family and it was a visual felight indeed for everyone. While a lot of people extended their special wishes for the couple on their social media post, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to write about what she feels about the couple separately. She replied to a user who asked whether Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were dating earlier or not and responded by saying,

“Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they ne did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight.

. so much integrity

and genuine love, delightful couple. ❤️❤️❤️”

https://twitter.com/kanganateam/status/1623122770614943744?s=46&t=WuuPqjFJGOykdR2QaoIWLw

